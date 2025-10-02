Tehran: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a stern warning that any further hostility from Israel will be countered with a more powerful and precise response. The elite force made this statement on Thursday, commemorating the first anniversary of Operation True Promise 2, a missile strike by the Iranian Armed Forces targeting the Israeli regime.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the IRGC’s statement emphasized that any new miscalculation or aggression by Israel would provoke a retaliation that is heavier, more precise, and deadlier than previous responses. The IRGC underscored the effectiveness of Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, noting their ability to breach Israel’s multi-layered defense systems.

The statement highlighted that the Operation showcased the Islamic Republic’s capacity for precise strikes, which rendered Israel’s defense systems ineffective against Iran’s advanced weaponry. The IRGC reiterated that any future Israeli actions would trigger a regret-inducing retaliation, inching the Zionist regime closer to its downfall.

Operation True Promise 2 involved the launch of approximately 200 ballistic missiles targeting Israeli military and security positions on October 1, 2024. This operation was conducted to punish the Israeli regime for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, and the killing of individuals in Gaza and Lebanon.