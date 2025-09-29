Tehran: The National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence in Tehran is a significant cultural landmark, offering a comprehensive account of modern Iranian history.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, this museum is the largest war museum across the Islamic world and one of the most modern museum facilities in West Asia. It is housed within a sprawling 23-hectare complex and features seven interconnected, thematic halls, including Threshold, Defence, Martyrdom, Victory, and Outcome.

The museum provides a detailed narrative that begins in the first hall, exploring the sequence of events leading up to the Islamic Revolution’s success in February 1979. The second hall delves into the causes and background of the Iran-Iraq War, while subsequent halls focus on themes such as popular defense, military aspects of the conflict, and the significant human toll of the eight-year war.

Further, the sixth hall highlights the nation’s victories, and the final hall examines post-war developments, showcasing Iran’s advancements in military, political, and scientific fields. Visitors are offered a 90-minute tour, complete with electronic and expert guides, to enhance their experience.

The museum also features an exact replica of the Jameh Mosque of Khorramshahr, symbolizing resistance during the Iran-Iraq War. This mosque was a crucial base for fighters and civilians during the conflict. Additionally, the museum displays vehicles used by Iranian nuclear scientists at the time of their martyrdom, allegedly by Mossad operatives, and presents short documentary films on key historical events.

Personal effects of war martyrs, such as diaries, pens, canteens, and photographs, are showcased, providing intimate insights into their lives and sacrifices. Historical weaponry from the Iran-Iraq War is also part of the exhibits, offering a rich, high-tech narrative of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the subsequent Holy Defence. This museum stands as a prominent cultural and historical landmark in Tehran.