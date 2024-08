His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Seif Palace the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation Counselor Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli and the First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense, Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah.

Source : Kuwait News Agency