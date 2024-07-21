

The Omani Foreign Ministry Sunday condemned recent Israeli occupation attacks on Yemen as a “fresh escalation of regional tensions that would further worsen the regional situation”.

The ministry said in a press release that the Israeli occupation strikes would block ongoing efforts to calm down and end conflicts, and achieve peace, particularly regarding the Arab-Israeli occupation conflict.

It also urged the international community to take on its due responsibilities to maintain regional and global peace and security and to move determinedly to protect civilians and ensure urgent humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the ministry underlined the need to address the root causes of the conflict and focus on dialogue and negotiation to find sustainable solutions based on international law. The Israeli occupation on Saturday launched attacks on the Yemeni territory, mainly Al-western Hodeidah Port.

Source: Kuwait News Agency