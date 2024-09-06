Nyxoah to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – September 5, 2024, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in New York City.

Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah’s Chief Executive Officer, will deliver corporate updates at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 12:15pm ET, the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11:00am ET and the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 1:55pm ET. Webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Events section of Nyxoah’s Investor Relations website. The Company will also be available for 1×1 meetings with institutional investors attending the events.

Nyxoah’s Investor Presentation can be accessed on the Shareholder Information section of the Company’s Investor Relations page.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

For more information, please see the Company’s annual report for the financial year 2023 and visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company’s or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ or managements’ current expectations regarding the entry into of the loan facility agreement and the synthetic warrant agreement with the EIB; the use of proceeds from the loan facility agreement; the Genio® system and ongoing clinical studies of the Genio® system; the potential advantages of the Genio® system; Nyxoah’s goals with respect to the development, regulatory pathway and potential use of the Genio® system; the utility of clinical data in potentially obtaining FDA approval of the Genio® system; reporting data from Nyxoah’s DREAM U.S. pivotal trial; filing for FDA approval; and entrance to the U.S. market. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Additionally, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 20, 2024, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Nyxoah

Loïc Moreau, Chief Financial Officer

IR@nyxoah.com

For Media

Belgium/France

Backstage Communication – Gunther De Backer

gunther@backstagecom.be

International/Germany

MC Services – Anne Hennecke

nyxoah@mc-services.eu

