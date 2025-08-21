President Pezeshkian: Visit to Belarus Marks the Start of Long-Term Strategic Cooperation

Minsk: Stating that the trip to Larousse is the beginning of a long journey between the two countries, President Masoud Pezeshkian said: “I believe that, given the determination and will of the authorities of the two countries, we can prepare and implement a comprehensive plan regarding major and long-term development goals between Iran and Belarus.”

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during discussions with Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Ivanovna Kochanova, and Chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeyenko in Minsk on Wednesday, the President highlighted the comprehensive roadmap for cooperation between the two countries for the years 2023 to 2026.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fully implement this roadmap and achieve its objectives, expressing hope that the experiences gained would contribute to the development of a long-term strategic cooperation framework between the two countries.

Pezeshkian also said that with the determi

nation present among the officials of both countries, the two sides can create a realistic program for major developmental goals between Iran and Belarus.

He also reiterated Iran’s serious commitment to pursuing agreements and collaborations in regional and international organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Addressing geopolitical tensions, Pezeshkian asserted that the Islamic Republic has never initiated an attack against any country and condemned the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran.

He also criticized the attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities and highlighted the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people, noting that more than 60,000 innocent lives have been lost in recent years due to violence and blockades.

Kochanova, for her part, expressed solidarity with Iran, condemning the Israeli regime’s aggression and emphasizing that such attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities are contrary to international laws.

She commended Iran

‘s resilience against external pressures and reiterated Belarus’s support for the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

She also underscored the growing parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Belarus, and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing developments in bilateral relations.

Sergeyenko described Belarus as a reliable friend and partner of Iran, stating that he believes this visit marks a turning point in bilateral relations.

He pledged to work towards enhancing cooperation and developing the comprehensive roadmap for long-term collaboration between the two nations.