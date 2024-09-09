Press Release

Sahm Capital Chairman Highlights Technology’s Role in Driving Growth and Innovation at 24 Fintech in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2024 – Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital and Chief Strategy Officer of Valuable Capital Group Limited, highlighted the transformative role of technology in Saudi Arabia’s financial sector during his speech at the 24 Fintech in Riyadh. The event attracted 36,959 visitors, 300+ brands and 350 sector investors, making it a key platform for discussion on fintech innovation.

During the panel, Steven showcased Sahm Capital’s leading position as the first brokerage on Tadawul to implement a proprietary Settlement & Clearing System. “Our system captures the complete trading cycle, providing Saudi investors with seamless, efficient services,” Steven stated. “This unique platform also allows us greater flexibility in product and service offerings, enhancing investor access to Saudi’s rapidly expanding market.”

Moreover, Sahm Capital remains in continuous dialogue with both the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and Tadawul to refine Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and suitability test procedures. “Our goal isn’t just compliance,” Steven explained, “it’s about making sure every transaction reflects our clients’ needs and preferences, delivering smooth, efficient experiences.”

Sahm App: Revolutionizing Investor Access

Launched in December 2023, the Sahm App is a first-of-its-kind, self-developed platform in the Kingdom, enabling users to trade across both the Saudi and U.S. markets seamlessly. By providing a streamlined account setup, seamless transitions between stock markets, and a range of features including market quotes, company data, 24/7 news, investor education materials, and analysis tools, the app enhances the overall trading experience.

“We’ve identified the rising demand for more sophisticated and tailored investment solutions among Saudi investors,” Steven shared. “This demand drives our continuous updates—10 significant enhancements in just 8 months—keeping the app at the cutting edge of trading services.”

A Rapidly Growing Force in Saudi Arabia

Sahm Capital’s innovative approach has rapidly positioned it as one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing brokerages, now ranking among the top 20 brokerage in the Kingdom. As the company expands, Steven reaffirmed Sahm’s dedication to continuously evolving the platform with new features and products that meet client needs.

About Sahm Capital:

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital holds licenses (22251-25) from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi Exchange, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). For more information about Sahm, please visit: https://www.sahmcapital.com/

About Sahm App:

Developed by Sahm Capital, the Sahm App is a proprietary platform specifically designed for investors in Saudi Arabia. It enables users to trade seamlessly across both the Saudi and U.S. markets, all at their fingertips. With its user-friendly interface and a diverse range of investment options, the Sahm App has quickly become one of the top three free finance apps in the Kingdom.

