RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sahm Capital is proud to announce the signing of a strategic agreement with WalaOne, a leading financial lifestyle platform, to enable WalaOne clients to seamlessly access investment services through Sahm’s digital platform.

Through this partnership, WalaOne users will be able to invest their accumulated loyalty points directly via the Sahm platform—a move that marks a significant step in expanding the value and flexibility of digital reward ecosystems. By integrating Sahm’s innovative investment solutions with WalaOne’s customer-centric ecosystem, the partnership aims to enhance the overall client experience and promote a culture of smart investing.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WalaOne in this strategic initiative,” a Sahm spokesperson said. “This partnership allows us to extend the reach of our investment services and continue our mission to democratize access to the capital market for all.”

The agreement reflects Sahm Capital’s ongoing commitment to building partnerships that support financial empowerment and deliver accessible, technology-driven investment solutions tailored to the needs of diverse user groups.

About Sahm Capital:

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com

About WalaOne:

WalaOne is your all-in-one digital wallet, allowing you to collect and redeem loyalty points for exciting rewards. Enjoy exclusive offers, discounts, shopping vouchers, and travel miles with leading airlines. Plus, you can invest your points and transfer them to top loyalty programs across Saudi Arabia. Simple, rewarding, and convenient.

