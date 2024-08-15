Saudi Students Participate in International Standards Olympiad in Republic of Korea



Saudi Arabia is participating for the first time in the International Standards Olympiad competitions, which kicked off yesterday in the Republic of Korea.

The participation is a development of the strategic partnership between King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity “Mawhiba,” the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization, and the Ministry of Education.

Representing the Kingdom is a team of nine male and female students from secondary and intermediate schools, divided into three teams out of 40, comprising 120 students from 11 countries.

The Olympiad competitions, hosted this year by the Korean city of Asan from August 10 to 15, aim to demonstrate the competitors’ knowledge of measurement units and exchange new ideas about standards and technology.

The teams pass through preliminary rounds leading to the main competition, in which they are assigned tasks that elicit their knowledge and competence in the world of measurement and challenge their ability to

solve problems.

The Standards Olympiad is an annual international competition for middle and high school students. It began as a local competition in the Republic of Korea in 2006 and became an open international competition in 2014.

Source: Saudi Press Agency