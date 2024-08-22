General

SCZONE denies rumours of EGP 19-b loan

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has dismissed recent rumours about a planned 19 billion EGP loan for port development over 13 years.

The authority stated that these claims are baseless and warned against spreading such misinformation.

It also emphasised its legal right to take action against anyone disseminating false information. The authority urged media professionals to verify any news related to the agency through its official communication channels to avoid damaging its interests and those of its partners.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

