Stevie® Awards Announce Winners in The 21st Annual International Business Awards® from Across the Globe

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in The 21st Annual International Business Awards®, the world’s only international, all-encompassing business awards program. The IBAs have been called “the Olympics for the workplace.”

Winners were selected from more than 3,600 nominations submitted by organizations in 62 nations and territories.

A complete list of all 2024 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

More than 300 executives worldwide participated on 11 juries to determine the Stevie winners.

The top winner of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards is Ayala Land of Metro Manila, Philippines with 25 Stevie Award wins.

Other winners of multiple Stevie Awards include, among others: Halkbank, Istanbul, Türkiye (18), Tata Consultancy, worldwide (14), Viettel, Hanoi, Vietnam (13), Akbank, Istanbul, Türkiye (13), DP DHL, worldwide (13), Miral, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (13), IBM, worldwide (11), Cathay United, Taipei, Taiwan (10), Data Dynamics, Upper Saddle River, NJ, USA (9), PLDT and Smart, Makati City, Philippines (9), Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (8), Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. Taipei, Taiwan, (8), China Resources Land Limited, Shenzhen, China (8), Lounge Group, Budapest, Hungary (8), Manila Electric Company, Metro Manila, Philippines, (8), Atos Customer Services, Istanbul, Türkiye (7), BELBİM AŞ, Istanbul, Türkiye (7), Everise, Plantation, FL USA (7), pladis, Istanbul, Türkiye (7), Russell Harris Event Group, North Hollywood, CA USA (7), Sandoz AG, Basel, Switzerland (7), WNS, Mumbai, India (7), Wolters Kluwer, worldwide (7), A.S. WATSON, Hong Kong, China (6), Beyaz Kağıt San. ve Tic. A.Ş., Adana, Türkiye (6), Ceyhinz Link International Inc., Irving, TX USA (6), HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai, China (6), LLYC, Madrid, Spain (6), Pan American Energy, Buenos Aires, Argentina (6), TELUS, Vancouver, BC Canada, (6), Thai Life Insurance Plc., Bangkok, Thailand (6), ZIMAT, Mexico City, Mexico (6), Mastercard, Miami, FL USA (6), Cisco Systems Inc, San Jose, CA USA (5), DDB Group Philippines, Taguig City, Philippines (5), Dito Telecommunity, BGC Taguig, Philippines (5), HCL Software, Noida, India and Santa Clara, CA USA (5), King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (5), KoçZer, Istanbul, Türkiye (5), KoçSistem Bilgi ve İletişim A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye (5), SOCAR Türkiye, Istanbul, Türkiye (5), FPT, Hanoi, Vietnam (5), Sleepm Global Inc., ON Canada (5), TriNet, Dublin, CA USA (5), and Yapi Kredi Bank, Istanbul, Türkiye, (5).

All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in the IBAs and may submit any number of nominations in a wide range of categories for achievement in management, marketing, public relations, customer service, human resources, new products and services, technology, websites, apps, events, and more.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event in Istanbul, Türkiye, at the InterContinental Hotel on October 11, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

Nominations for the 2025 edition of the IBAs will be accepted starting in February.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

