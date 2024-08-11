Foreign Affairs

Tehran: We are not war seekers and are ready to negotiate

The Speaker of the Islamic Shura Council of Iran, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said on Friday evening that his country is not in favor of wars and bloodshed, noting that “those who have fought wars in defense of the homeland are the most seeking and appreciative of peace and stability.”

Qalibaf said in a gathering of clerics in Tehran, “Those who have fought in defense of the homeland are the most peaceful and seek stability, and if we can achieve our interests through negotiation, we will negotiate.”

Qalibaf considered that “negotiation is a means of struggle, and negotiation must start from preserving the principle of pride and dignity and not through humiliation and retreat from rights and principles.”

Qalibaf’s statements come amid an unprecedented escalation in tension between Iran and Israel following Tel Aviv’s assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and his personal aide at his residence north of Tehran last Wednesday.

Senior Iranian officials, including Iran’s Supre
me Leader Ali Khamenei, have vowed a decisive and strong response and revenge for the blood of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

Yesterday, Thursday, the United States of America sent warships to the region, fearing a possible attack by Iran and its allies on Israel.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

