Iran Condemns European Move to Reinstate UN Sanctions

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned as ‘unlawful, unjustified and provocative’ the European attempt to restore United Nations sanctions under the so-called snapback mechanism. Nine members opposed the measure, while Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria backed it, and two abstained. As a result, the UN sanctions against Iran will be re-imposed by September 28 if no agreement is reached.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the reaction came after the UN Security Council voted against a draft resolution that would have permanently lifted sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear program. In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the move amounted to ‘an unlawful, unjustified and provocative act’ that undermines ongoing diplomatic processes.

The Ministry stated that the actions by the three European countries to reinstate the annulled UN Security Council resolutions occur amid attacks on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States. It claimed these actions violate th

e UN Charter, endanger international peace and security, and undermine the foundations of the non-proliferation regime.

Furthermore, the Ministry accused the European countries of a dual violation by abusing the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism. The statement outlined five points, noting that the European action completes the process of reviving canceled resolutions and weakens diplomacy.

The ministry also placed full responsibility for the consequences on the United States and the E3, accusing them of misrepresenting facts, making unfounded allegations, and pressuring some non-permanent Council members. The measure lacked consensus, proceeding despite opposition from several Council members, thus damaging the credibility of the body and the non-proliferation regime.

The statement reiterated Iran’s position that its nuclear program is peaceful and reflects its people’s will to pursue scientific and technological progress. Tehran will defend its rights, including through diplomacy, while reserving the rig

ht to respond to any unlawful measures. Finally, it urged all responsible members of the international community to reject the European action and avoid granting it legitimacy.