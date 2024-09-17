Press Release

Wisdom’s FCEV solution at IAA: A Milestone Powering Tomorrow with Hydrogen

Wisdom is proud to present its latest lineup of four FCEVs (fuel-cell electric vehicles) at the International Motor Show (IAA), including a 12m Coach, 12m intercity Bus, 15t rigid Truck and hook lift Specialty Vehicle.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2024 – Prepare to witness groundbreaking innovations by Wisdom Hydrogen Transportation Solutions! Features modular designs, lightweight construction, and seamless integration of superior fuel cell technologies and solutions that significantly boost energy efficiency, improve vehicle dynamics, and enhance driving safety and comfort for operators, all while reducing the Total Cost of Operation (TCO) for Wisdom users. Wisdom stands as your committed partner in a new era of intelligent transportation!

Wisdom is changing the approach to humanizing and designing vehicles, employing a more comprehensive strategy for vehicle dynamics. Iconic features of the Wisdom HyWiSure integrated FCEVs platform include:

  • The driver’s cab is equipped with an ECE-approved unwinding feature to promote safer driving practices.
  • Hydrogen systems with multiple leak detectors and prevention devices along with an ECE-approved emptying mechanism.
  • Blind Spot Coverage with 360° Camera Systems to bolster safety measures.
  • Wisdom Intelligent controller contributes to an enhanced driving experience, with the maximum speed restricted to 100 kilometers per hour.
  • Intelligent driver assistance and Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) that ensure security, healthy and timely updates during travel.

All Wisdom vehicles are constructed from self-reinforced, lightweight composite materials, guaranteeing a 20-year lifespan with superior strength, durability, and design flexibility. These materials not only enhance safety but also improve vehicle dynamics. A notable feature is the latest generation of integrated “multi-in-one” electric drive systems, including the Vehicle Control Unit (VCU 2.0), which significantly boosts overall performance. VCU 2.0 features six CAN communication channels with enhanced data rates through CAN FD, effectively doubling the data processing capacity, boosting data storage capacity by 50%, and improving data acquisition accuracy by 25%.

The hydrogen vehicle industry is currently undergoing a phase of sustained exploration involving multiple stakeholders. Wisdom believes at this pivotal demonstration stage, the primary objective is to efficiently identify large-scale application scenarios, expand the scope of demonstrations, and devise sustainable business models for industrial development.

For more information, please visit www.wisdommotor.com

