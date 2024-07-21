

The international-recognized Yemeni government strongly condemned Saturday “the Zionist entity aggression” on Yemen.

An official government source dismissed the Israeli occupation’s airstrikes on Yemen as a clear violation of the state sovereignity and of all international laws and norms.

The source held the Zionist entity fully responsible for all repercussions resulting from its air strikes, including the deepening of the humanitarian crisis that was exacerbated by the Houthi militias with their “terrorist” attacks on oil installations and international shipping lines, as well as strengthening the position of these militias and their misleading propaganda narratives.

The source renewed its warning to the Houthi militias against continuing to depend on the fate of Yemen and its people and throwing them into its senseless battles, calling on them to listen to the voice of reason, respond to the will and aspirations of the Yemeni people, and give priority to their national interests over any other interests

and agendas.

He called on the Houthi militia not to invite foreign military interventions, to engage seriously in the peace process, and to stop all forms of violence and military escalation.

The source also called on the international community and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities in order to protect international peace and security. The source reaffirmed the Yemeni government’s firm and supportive position for the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to take all necessary steps to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, achieve their aspirations for security, stability and a decent life, and establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital

