ZRG Acquires Linked4HR, Adds Hicham Hachkal as Managing Director for Interim and HR Advisory in Middle East and Africa Regions

NEW YORK and DUBAI, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZRG today announced the acquisition of Linked4HR Solutions’ Executive Interim & HR Advisory services in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region and the addition of Hicham Hachkal as Managing Director for Interim and HR Advisory.

Hicham Hachkal is a seasoned Human Resources executive with a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, marked by leadership in diverse, multinational environments. His deep expertise, combined with a strong academic background, has made him a recognized leader in the HR field.

As the Founder and CEO of Linked4HR, Hicham leveraged his extensive expertise to drive innovative HR consulting and interim executive placements, building from scratch a modern and innovative organization that experienced an exponential growth across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. His leadership in these regions has been instrumental in shaping successful HR strategies and delivering exceptional results for a wide range of clients.

Prior to that, Hicham served as Interim Executive Consultant at Valtus, a leading European executive Interim firm, where he led the transformation of a start-up into a world-class institute. Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is recognized as a leading global advanced technology research center based in UAE and focuses on applied research and ground-breaking technology in Crypto, Secure System, AI/ML, Autonomous systems, Directed Energy, Digital Security, Advanced Material. and Quantum Computing.

His role as Vice President of Human Resources at Borr Drilling saw him spearhead strategic HR initiatives that drove significant growth globally, including a successful U.S. listing. With past roles at Seadrill, BG Group (now part of SHELL), and Schlumberger, Hicham has consistently demonstrated his ability to manage large-scale HR operations, drive business transformation, and enhance organizational effectiveness across multiple regions.

“We are thrilled to have Hicham Hachkal join our team at ZRG,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “His extensive experience, strong educational background, and successful track record in HR leadership and interim executive placement will be invaluable as we expand our presence and capabilities in the Middle East and Africa. Hicham’s leadership and vision align perfectly with our commitment to delivering world-class talent solutions to our clients.”

Hicham Hachkal expressed his enthusiasm about joining ZRG Partners, stating: “I am delighted to be part of ZRG Partners. My experience as an HR leader across various countries and industries, combined with my successful entrepreneurship journey with Linked4HR, has prepared me for this next chapter. I am now thrilled to join forces with ZRG Partners to reach new heights and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Hicham holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Arts et Métiers and a Postgraduate degree in HR from IEP (Science Po. Paris). His educational background has provided him with a robust understanding of both the strategic and operational aspects of HR, which he has applied throughout his career.

