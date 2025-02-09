31 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Raid in West Bank



Bethlehem: Israeli forces have reportedly conducted fresh raids in different parts of the occupied West Bank, leaving at least 31 Palestinians injured. The incidents occurred during clashes with Israeli forces in the city of Bethlehem on Saturday night.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the injuries were sustained during confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces. The agency also highlighted that further injuries resulted from an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the city of Tulkarm, where Israeli troops reportedly blocked Palestinian Red Crescent workers from transferring the injured.





Pal Today TV reported that Israeli forces laid siege to the Nur Shams refugee camp, which led to the forced evacuation of some families from their homes.





The Israeli regime has intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war broke out in early October 2023. Besides the raids, there has been an increased military presence in several locations, including the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, Tulkarm and Nur Shams, and Tubas following a ceasefire deal in Gaza on January 19 this year.

