AI-Media Partners with AudioShake to Revolutionize Live Sports Audio and AI Voice Translation

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media , the global leader in AI-powered language technology and solutions, is thrilled to announce an advanced partnership with AudioShake , a pioneering audio technology company specializing in sound separation. This partnership will enhance AI-Media’s LEXI Voice solution, creating a fully automated, high-quality mix with real-time AI voice translation – setting a new industry standard for live broadcast audio.

AudioShake’s state-of-the-art technology can isolate dialogue from noisy environments such as live sports, music concerts, and news feeds. This capability will enable AI-Media to separate and clean up mixed sports audio – including commentary and stadium sounds – and re-mix it with a new translated commentary voice using LEXI Voice. The result: a high-quality, natural-sounding broadcast experience that preserves the original background sounds while delivering accurate real-time translation in multiple languages. Together, their technologies create a market-leading solution that redefines what’s possible in live multilingual broadcasting.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Audio Clarity – AudioShake can isolate commentary from noisy backgrounds, ensuring LEXI Voice delivers clean, high-quality translated audio.

Seamless Integration – Works with LEXI Voice's advanced AI audio mixing and ducking features in both stereo and 5.1 professional mixes.

Fully Automated Workflow – End-to-end automation covering transcription, translation, synthetic voice generation, and re-mixing for an immersive listening experience.

New Audio Track Creation – AudioShake enables the creation of a separate clean background track, allowing LEXI Voice to insert translated commentary while preserving background sound authenticity.

Global Accessibility – The enhanced quality will further strengthen AI-Media's position as a leader in global sports broadcasting and live event accessibility.

“This partnership with AudioShake is a game-changer for live sports and event broadcasting,” said Tony Abrahams, CEO of AI-Media. “The ability to isolate and clean up sports commentary in real-time while delivering AI-generated translations through LEXI Voice will redefine the viewing experience for global audiences.”

AI-Media will integrate AudioShake into the company’s iCap network; the world’s largest and most secure distribution network. The first release of this new solution is scheduled for July 2025.

“We’re excited to pair our state-of-the-art voice and background isolation technology with the strength and reach of AI-Media’s captioning and translation capabilities,” said Jessica Powell, CEO of AudioShake. “Together we’re enabling broadcasters to make live events accessible to viewers around the world.”

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media is a pioneering technology company specializing in AI language and captioning workflow solutions. As a global leader, AI-Media provides high-quality AI-powered live and recorded captioning and translation technology and solutions to a diverse range of customers and markets worldwide. For the first time in February 2024, AI-Media unveiled groundbreaking data showcasing the superiority of its AI captioning product, LEXI, over traditional more expensive human workflows. With deep industry experience and sophisticated AI technology to create solutions which streamline and simplify processes, AI-Media empowers leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies globally to ensure seamless accessibility and inclusivity of their content. AI-Media (ASX: AIM) commenced trading on the ASX on 15 September 2020. Visit AI-MEDIA.TV

About AudioShake

AudioShake separates sounds to make audio more editable, accessible, and useful. The pioneering technology is used across a wide range of entertainment and speech workflows–from clean speech and music extraction from noisy environments through to immersive mixing, localization, M&E separation, and more. Named to TIME’s Best Inventions list and winner of NAB’s Pilot Innovation Challenge, the company’s B2B sound separation and lyric transcription technology is used by major labels, film studios, streaming platforms, and speech technology companies. Visit Audioshake.ai

