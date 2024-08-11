Foreign Affairs

Al-Sudani receives the head of Diyala Provincial Council and stresses the need for the province to achieve harmony in performance

Al-Sudani receives the head of Diyala Provincial Council and stresses the need for the province to achieve harmony in performance


Prime Minister, Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani received today, Saturday, the Chairman of Diyala Provincial Council Omar Maan Al-Karwi.

Al-Sudani pointed out, during the meeting, the importance of integrating work within local governments, and strengthening the supervisory and legislative role in them in order to achieve the goals planned for each governorate, and in a manner consistent with the government’s vision and policies framed within its executive program and priorities.

Al-Sudani stressed the need for Diyala Governorate to harmonize performance, support efforts, and work in the spirit of one team to achieve a development renaissance that meets the aspirations of the people of the governorate, by accelerating the implementation of important strategic projects planned by the government in the field of infrastructure, in a way that improves the conditions of Diyala Governorate, and contributes to improving its service and economic reality.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

