Arab group: No session in Kirkuk



The Arab group in Kirkuk Council confirmed that it was not aware of holding a session of Kirkuk Provincial Council.

It said that no session can be held in the absence of the consensus of the components and the continuation of the Arab position and their adherence to the position of Kirkuk Governor.

For his part, Rakan Saeed Ali Al-Jubouri, the chairman of age of Kirkuk Provincial Council, confirmed that there is no session of Kirkuk Provincial Council.

He said in a statement, in order to clarify the matters being circulated in the media about holding a session of the Provincial Council and based on the powers of the chairman, no invitation has been issued from our office for any session of the council, neither in Kirkuk Governorate nor anywhere else.

In addition, the official spokesman for the Iraqi Turkmen Front, Muhammad Semaan, confirmed that the front rejects holding any session without an agreement of the components of Kirkuk.

He said that any session or agreement without the Unified Iraqi Turkmen F

ront bloc is unacceptable and we will resort to all legal and constitutional means to cancel the outcomes of this session if it is held

Source: National Iraqi News Agency