Bitget Joins Ondo’s Global Markets Alliance to Expand Global Access to Over Hundred Tokenized RWAs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has officially joined the Global Markets Alliance, a collaborative initiative designed to align industry standards and promote interoperability for tokenized securities by Ondo Finance. This alliance brings together top players across the digital asset ecosystem to accelerate the adoption and accessibility of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), including tokenized stocks, ETFs, and more.

As part of this partnership, Bitget users will soon be able to access over 100 tokenized U.S. equities, ETFs, and money market funds, expanding their investment universe beyond traditional crypto assets. The new offerings will go live on Bitget later this summer, aligning with the platform’s vision of enabling users to trade smarter and build diversified, resilient portfolios across varied markets.

Tokenized RWAs are an emerging segment in digital assets, created by the fusion of traditional finance and blockchain technology. By wrapping real-world assets, like equities, into blockchain-based tokens, they allow for 24/7 trading, lower barriers to entry, fractional ownership, and global accessibility. Features that are often limited or entirely unavailable in traditional financial systems are widely utilized.

“Tokenization will be the major driver of the next phase of digital asset adoption, its market is projected to reach trillions of dollars in the coming years. Supporting tokenized stocks is a step closer to our goal to help users trade smarter,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Through our partnership with Ondo and the Global Markets Alliance, we’re contributing to a more global, liquid, accessible, and inclusive financial market.”

Ondo’s Global Markets Alliance was created to bring together trusted infrastructure partners, exchanges, custodians, and DeFi platforms to unlock borderless access to high-quality financial products. Its mission is to build a more open, inclusive, and interoperable financial system powered by tokenized assets. Founding members of the alliance include industry leaders such as Solana Foundation, LayerZero, Jupiter, Trust Wallet, Rainbow Wallet, BitGo, Fireblocks, 1inch, Alpaca, and now Bitget, among others.

“Bringing Ondo’s tokenized stocks and ETFs to Bitget will represent a significant step forward in our mission to make global financial markets accessible onchain. Bitget’s expansive user base will become a critical platform for onchain access to US equities as we continue building the infrastructure for institutional-grade onchain capital markets.” — Nathan Allman, CEO & Founder, Ondo Finance

With over 700 tokens listed and daily trading volume surpassing 3.5 billion USDT, Bitget ranks as the third-largest spot exchange globally according to CoinGecko. The addition of tokenized stocks and ETFs enable Bitget as an extensive ecosystem of crypto products, helping users navigate both digital and traditional assets.

