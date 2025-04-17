Press Release

BTCC Exchange Powers Bitcoin Donations at Red Eagle Foundation’s Legends Golf Day Charity Event

iadminComments Off on BTCC Exchange Powers Bitcoin Donations at Red Eagle Foundation’s Legends Golf Day Charity Event

Legends Golf Day

BTCC will accept Bitcoin donations at the Red Eagle Foundation’s Legends Golf Day on April 24, 2025, supporting children in need.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCC, one of the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, announces an exciting development for the upcoming Red Eagle Foundation’s Legends Golf Day, where Bitcoin donations will be accepted for the first time in the foundation’s history. This crypto fundraising event will take place at The Shire London on April 24, 2025, creating a new avenue for cryptocurrency holders to support children in need across the UK.

The prestigious event will feature Tottenham Hotspur legend and former England manager Glenn Hoddle and other sports icons, including professional golfer Lucy Robson and Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham. Participants will enjoy a fantastic day of golf competition, entertainment with comedian Jed Stone, a live auction, and an exclusive Q&A session with Glenn Hoddle hosted by sports television pundit Scott Minto.

Attendees will be able to make Bitcoin donations via a QR code displayed throughout the event. All proceeds will directly benefit disabled, disadvantaged, and terminally ill children across the UK through the Red Eagle Foundation’s charity programs.

“As leaders in crypto, it’s our responsibility to unlock new ways for communities to give. Bitcoin donations are just the beginning,” said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC Exchange. “We believe in using Bitcoin not just as a financial tool, but as a force for good. That’s why we’re powering Bitcoin donations to charities worldwide.”

BTCC, established in 2011, is one of the world’s most established crypto exchanges, known for its security, reliability, and user-focused digital asset services. Beyond its business operations, the exchange actively participates in charitable initiatives to bring positive impacts to communities and society.

The Legends Golf Day builds on the success of previous collaborations between BTCC and the Red Eagle Foundation, including events featuring football legends Frank Lampard and Matt Le Tissier. The addition of Bitcoin donations aims to modernize fundraising approaches and engage the cryptocurrency community in supporting worthy causes.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to making crypto trading reliable and accessible. With a decade-long track record, BTCC offers a secure platform for crypto trading with its community-driven campaigns.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Media Contact: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e55e89d5-e6bb-4781-b622-db351e37b425


GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001080875

iadmin

Related Articles

Press Release

Under the Sponsorship of Abu Dhabi Police, Aramco & Saudi Electricity Company

iadmin

EFQM hosted its 1st Middle East Summit “Achieving a Sustainable Future for The Middle East Through Transformation” Two Strategic partnership agreements were signed with Emirates Health Services (EHS) and  The Kurdistan Agency for Normalization DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – African Media Agency – 1 June 2022 – EFQM concluded the first edition of its Middle […]

Press Release

‫تطبيق 360 VUZ يتعاون مع جيمرز 8 

iadmin

لنقل الأحداث والحفلات المميزة التي يحييها أبرز الفنانين والموسيقيين العالميين   الرياض، المملكة العربية السعودية, 31 أغسطس / آب 2022/PRNewswire/ — أعلن تطبيق 360 VUZ، الرائد في مجال تقديم عروض فيديو حصرية للواقع الافتراضي في 360 درجة، عن ابرام اتفاقية تعاون مع جيمرز8، أكبر حدث للرياضات والألعاب الالكترونية حول العالم، والذي يمتد على فترة ثمان […]

Press Release

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Waste Management, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WM

iadmin

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) redeemable senior notes (the “Notes”) between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including the following senior redeemable notes issued by WM in May 2019: […]