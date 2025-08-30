Tehran: Head of China Media Group (CMG) in Tehran, Li Jianan, emphasized the significant impact of Iran’s future international orientation on the global stage. In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Li praised President Masoud Pezeshkian for his active diplomatic efforts over the past year, which have focused on upholding sovereignty and countering hegemony while expanding Iran’s diplomatic space and attracting development opportunities.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Li noted that since Pezeshkian’s presidency, Iran has continued to advance amid complex global changes, showcasing its steadfast national positions. He also highlighted President Pezeshkian’s commitment to diversifying Iran’s foreign diplomacy while maintaining the country’s independence and sovereignty.

Reflecting on the strong ties between Iran and China, Li pointed out that both nations are pursuing broader cooperation under a 25-year partnership framework. He mentioned the recent meeting between President Pezeshkian and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where they discussed enhancing collaboration in infrastructure and clean energy.

Regarding Pezeshkian’s approach to the West, Li acknowledged the president’s desire to normalize relations and attract investment while firmly defending Iran’s national interests. He reiterated that Iran will not succumb to US and Israeli hegemony, emphasizing Pezeshkian’s commitment to resisting aggression and supporting national resistance.

Li concluded by stating that Iran’s active participation in regional organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS reflects its strategic aspirations for a more equitable international order.