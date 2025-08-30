Tehran: The official implementation of a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has been hailed as one of the most significant achievements of Iran’s administration in the field of international commerce. The implementation of a FTA between Iran and the EAEU in mid-May 2025 marks a major achievement for Iran’s administration, said Mirhadi Seyyedi, advisor for international affairs and trade agreements at the Trade Promotion Organization, on Friday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the agreement, finalized after years of negotiation, allows tariff-free export of most Iranian goods to Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The official emphasized the agreement’s strategic importance, noting it builds upon a 2019 Preferential Trade Agreement that tripled Iran’s exports to the EAEU to nearly $2 billion by 2024.

Seyyedi called the agreement Iran’s first all-inclusive free trade agreement, urging domestic traders to get familiar with its benefits.