

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Monday the Sunday attack of Israeli forces on a UNRWA relief convoy in Gaza, describing the act as another chapter in the daily violations of international humanitarian law by Israel.

A UNRWA relief convoy headed to Gaza was fired upon by Israeli forces, marking another chapter in the daily violations of international humanitarian law by Israel,’ said Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry, in a short statement posted on the social media network X.

‘The targeting and obstruction of humanitarian aid further exacerbates the humanitarian disaster faced by the Palestinian people,’ he added.

Source: State Information Service Egypt