

Visiting Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli says Egypt is seeking to enhance its presence at African Union (AU) institutions.

Relations with Africa play a key role in shaping Egypt’s foreign policy, the premier said during a meeting Sunday night with several Egyptian employees at AU bodies.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelaaty and Egypt’s ambassadors to Ghana and Ethiopia Ayman el-Dessouqi Youssef and Mohamed Gad, respectively.

Source: State Information Service Egypt