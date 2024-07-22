Visiting Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli says Egypt is seeking to enhance its presence at African Union (AU) institutions.
Relations with Africa play a key role in shaping Egypt’s foreign policy, the premier said during a meeting Sunday night with several Egyptian employees at AU bodies.
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelaaty and Egypt’s ambassadors to Ghana and Ethiopia Ayman el-Dessouqi Youssef and Mohamed Gad, respectively.
Source: State Information Service Egypt