Egypt, UN reaffirm UNRWA’s vital role in Gaza Strip



Egypt and the United Nations, renewed Tuesday their emphasis on the humanitarian role played by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) towards the Palestinian people, especially with the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

This came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammad, who is currently visiting Cairo, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.

The statement affirmed that President Al-Sisi and the Deputy Secretary-General stressed that the role of UNRWA is gaining double importance due to the catastrophic conditions experienced by the Gaza Strip.

The meeting discussed the regional situation and ways to calm it and restore stability, especially the ongoing efforts to cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners, in addition to the Egyptian efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Source: Kuwait News Agency