Egypt’s Al-Sisi asserts putting an end to Gaza crisis, urges diplomacy

Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi asserted on Tuesday that it is time to put an end to the ongoing crisis in Gaza Strip, calling for heeding to the voice of wisdom and diplomacy, and warning of the conflict’s regional expansion saying that the ramifications cannot be imagined.

Presidency Spokesperson Ahmad Fahmi mentioned that this was passed during Al-Sisi’s meeting with American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and accompanying delegation, in attendance of Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Bader Abdulatti and Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel as well as American Ambassador to Cairo Herro Mustafa.

Al-Sisi stated that the ceasefire must be a step towards a broader international recognition of the state of Palestine, and implementation of the two state solution.

The meeting also underlined strength of strategic partnership between the two nations, and their intent on regaining safety and stability in the region, as the two also devolved into Egyptian American Qatari joint efforts pushing for a ceasefire and
hostage exchange agreement.

The two also discussed the Doha meeting held last week, and Blinken spoke to Al-Sisi of outcomes of his visit to Israeli occupation.

Source: Kuwait News Agency

