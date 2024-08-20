Foreign Affairs

Egypt, US to hold talks in New Alamein City

iadminComments Off on Egypt, US to hold talks in New Alamein City


According to “Al-Qahera News Channel,” a meeting will take place tomorrow between Egypt’s Foreign Minister and the United States Secretary of State in New Alamein City.

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdel Atty, recently met with Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

This upcoming discussion between the Egyptian and US foreign ministers underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts and collaborations between the two nations.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

iadmin

Related Articles
Foreign Affairs

GCC Statistical Center promotes joint work — Sec. Gen.

iadmin

Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi commended the significant and exceptional role of the council’s Statistical Center in conducting a variety of research and studies, and promoting joint Gulf work.

In a press briefin…
Foreign Affairs

Khaji urges political efforts to resolve humanitarian crisis in Yemen

iadmin

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister’s senior advisor in political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji on Tuesday expressed hope that the continuation of the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen would be prevented in light of political efforts and practical measu…
Foreign Affairs

Al-Sudani chairs a meeting to follow up on the implementation of networking among border crossings and the completion of the implementation of the Customs Automation System (ASYCUDA)

iadmin

Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani chaired a meeting to follow up on the implementation of networking between border crossings, and to complete the implementation of the Customs Automation System (ASYCUDA).

Source: National Iraqi News Agency