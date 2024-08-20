Egypt, US to hold talks in New Alamein City



According to “Al-Qahera News Channel,” a meeting will take place tomorrow between Egypt’s Foreign Minister and the United States Secretary of State in New Alamein City.

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdel Atty, recently met with Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

This upcoming discussion between the Egyptian and US foreign ministers underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts and collaborations between the two nations.

Source: State Information Service Egypt