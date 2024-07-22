

Saif Kandil, Egyptian Ambassador to Gabon, hosted a reception to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the July 1952 Revolution.

The event was attended by the Deputy President of the Transitional Constitutional Court, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Gabonese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Representative of the President of the Transitional House of Representatives, accredited foreign ambassadors in Gabon, and representatives of the Egyptian community in Gabon.

The reception was also attended by many Gabonese government officials who had previously participated in training courses organized by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development.

During the event, the Egyptian Ambassador delivered a speech highlighting the achievements Egypt has made over the past ten years, particularly in infrastructure projects and social and economic development projects, which pave the way for the announcement of the “New Republic” in Egypt to build upon these achievements.

He also referred to ambitious plans to build

new cities, foremost among them the New Administrative Capital, pointing out the possibility of replicating the Egyptian experience in these fields through cooperation with Gabon, especially in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

The Egyptian Ambassador also pointed out the common challenges facing various African countries, foremost among them the increasing debt burdens and the rising prices of food and fuel products, which strain these countries and double their budgets for food and energy imports. This necessitates enhancing cooperation among southern countries and accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Source: State Information Service Egypt