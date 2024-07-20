

Egyptian Consul General in Milan Ambassador Manal Abdel Dayem asserted the New Administrative Capital and the New Alamein City have become places of attraction for real estate investment.

Abdel Dayem’s remarks came in an address to the reception ceremony, which was held on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of July 23 Revolution on Saturday 20/7/2024.

Abdel Dayem welcomed participants and tackled efforts of Egyptian development with international partners.

She commended current progress in Egyptian-Italian relations and the distinguished role of Italy in rendering successful the recent Egypt-Europe Investment Conference in Cairo and issuing the declaration of Egypt and EU regarding the strategic and comprehensive partnership.

The Foreign and Emigration Ministry said that the consul general tackled the increase in the volume of foreign direct investments that reached 14 billion dollars last Fiscal Year.

Source: State Information Service Egypt