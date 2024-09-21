Foreign Affairs

FM: Egypt continues intensive contacts to find sustainable solution to Libyan crisis

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty said Egypt proceeds with its intensive contacts with all parties concerned to contribute to finding a sustainable solution to the Libyan crisis out of Egypt’s responsibility to help Libyans in light of the historical and fraternal ties binding the two countries.

The efforts exerted confirm Egypt’s support for the Libyan-Libyan solution path and its respect for the role of Libyan institutions, leading to the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously in a way that serves efforts to reach a solution to the crisis under pure Libyan leadership, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tamim Khallaf said.

Abdelatty, who is currently on a visit to Washington, made the remarks during his meeting on Friday 20/9/2024 with US Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of respecting the terms of reference of the Skhirat Agreement.

He also underscored the necessity of working on endin
g the foreign presence in Libya, and the exit of all foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya within a specific time frame in a way that preserves the unity, stability and sovereignty of Libya.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

