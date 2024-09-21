FM: Egypt rejects involvement of non bordering countries in Red Sea security arrangements



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s rejection of using the Yemeni crisis as a gateway for non-Red Sea bordering countries to engage in security arrangements related to the region.

Meeting with US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking in Washington, he emphasized the direct link between the security of the Red Sea and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s support for all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in line with the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative, its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf said in a statement.

Such a solution should meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people and alleviate their humanitarian suffering, he added.

Abdelatty also reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering support for Yemen’s unity, independence, and territorial integrity, as well a

s Cairo’s backing for the legitimacy of the Yemeni government and the independence of its state institutions.

He highlighted the priority Egypt places on Yemen’s security and stability, alongside the security of the Red Sea and the safety of maritime navigation in the region, as key elements of Egypt’s national security and the security of the Arab region and Red Sea.

The top diplomat further stressed the importance of the international community playing its role in mitigating the worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen and providing the necessary support to fund UN relief programs in the country. He noted Egypt’s backing of related UN efforts.

He also referenced Egypt’s efforts in providing various forms of support to the Yemeni people, particularly in the areas of medical and food assistance.

Source: State Information Service Egypt