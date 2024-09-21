Foreign Affairs

FM: Egypt rejects involvement of non bordering countries in Red Sea security arrangements

iadminComments Off on FM: Egypt rejects involvement of non bordering countries in Red Sea security arrangements


Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s rejection of using the Yemeni crisis as a gateway for non-Red Sea bordering countries to engage in security arrangements related to the region.

Meeting with US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking in Washington, he emphasized the direct link between the security of the Red Sea and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s support for all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in line with the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative, its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf said in a statement.

Such a solution should meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people and alleviate their humanitarian suffering, he added.

Abdelatty also reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering support for Yemen’s unity, independence, and territorial integrity, as well a
s Cairo’s backing for the legitimacy of the Yemeni government and the independence of its state institutions.

He highlighted the priority Egypt places on Yemen’s security and stability, alongside the security of the Red Sea and the safety of maritime navigation in the region, as key elements of Egypt’s national security and the security of the Arab region and Red Sea.

The top diplomat further stressed the importance of the international community playing its role in mitigating the worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen and providing the necessary support to fund UN relief programs in the country. He noted Egypt’s backing of related UN efforts.

He also referenced Egypt’s efforts in providing various forms of support to the Yemeni people, particularly in the areas of medical and food assistance.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

iadmin

Related Articles
Foreign Affairs

President El-Sisi Greets Bangladesh President On Independence Day

iadmin

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi sent a congratulatory cable to President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahab Uddin on the occasion of his county’s Independence Day.

President Sisi also dispatched presidential secretary Mohamed Mokhtar El-Amin to Bangladesh …
Foreign Affairs

The President of the Republic congratulates the Iraqi people and the Islamic world on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha

iadmin

Baghdad: The President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, congratulated the Iraqi people and the Islamic world on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Rashid said in a blog post on the ‘X’ platform, ‘On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I extend my warmes…
Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister’s Advisor: Two proposals for forming local government in Kirkuk

iadmin

The Prime Minister’s advisor, Torhan Al-Mufti, announced the existence of two proposals to form the local government in Kirkuk.

Al-Mufti said that the first proposal is that the position of governor be held by Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen in rotation, an…