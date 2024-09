Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty headed to New York on Saturday 21/9/2024 to participate in the high-level meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79).

Abdelatty will hold intensive talks with foreign ministers and heads of delegations taking part in the event.

The talks will tackle a host of regional and international issues.

Abdelatty is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly.

Source: State Information Service Egypt