Egypt, UN work on boosting regional, int’l peace



Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Tamim Khallaf said that Egypt and the UN are working together to boost regional and international peace.

In a tweet on X marking the International Day of Peace, Khallaf said that Egypt and the UN highlight the importance of the UN Charter on tolerance, coexistence, good neighborhood and friendly ties between nations as a basis for equality of rights.

Khallaf shared a photo for Egypt’s participation in the UN peace missions.

Source: State Information Service Egypt