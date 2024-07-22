

On July 22, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr. Badr Abdel Atti met with Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), on the sidelines of the The 6th African Union Mid-Year Coordination meeting in Accra.

The Deputy Chairperson congratulated Minister Abdel Atti on his new role, highlighting Egypt’s central role and responsibilities in addressing the continent’s ongoing conflicts and crises, according to Ahmed Abu Zeid, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister outlined Egypt’s contributions to peacekeeping, peacebuilding, and sustainable development in Africa, emphasizing the importance of leveraging Egypt’s leadership in reconstruction efforts and utilizing the African Union Centre for Post-conflict Reconstruction and Development in Cairo to tackle continental challenges. He recognized the AU Commission’s vital role in promoting peace, security, and stability.

They also discussed various AU-relate

d issues, including the upcoming 2025 leadership elections, financial and administrative matters, particularly the AU budget approval, and governance reforms. Additionally, they reviewed the status of the AU headquarters opening in Cairo, which is accredited to the League of Arab States, and Egypt’s hosting of the African Space Agency.

The Deputy Chairperson expressed her commitment to ongoing cooperation with Egypt on AU matters and emphasized the value of Egyptian expertise in enhancing the Commission’s work, commending Egypt’s active participation in AU initiatives.

Source: State Information Service Egypt