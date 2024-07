Achieving integration and unity among all Arab countries is the only way to confront current regional challenges, said Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Monday.

The premier made the remarks during a meeting with Algerian Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui and President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo on the sidelines of the Sixth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU), which kicked off in Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Sunday.

Source: State Information Service Egypt