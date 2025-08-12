Fuad Hussein Proposes Regional Joint Meeting Involving Iran and Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

New york: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called on Monday night for a joint meeting with the participation of Iran, Iraq, and the six Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member states in the “6+2” format to discuss the situation in the region. This proposal was made on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Hussein made these remarks during a meeting with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The discussion also covered bilateral relations and the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project. Hussein highlighted that the meeting addressed issues related to the railway project, such as mine clearance and other obstacles. Both parties agreed to pursue these matters through the relevant institutions to find a suitable solution.