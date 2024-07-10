GCC Secretary General appoints Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Al-Sabah as GCCJPPI Director General



Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi appointed on Wednesday Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the Director-General of the GCC Joint Program Production Institution (GCCJPPI).

In a press release, the General Secretariat said that Kuwait’s Ministry of Information nominated Sheikh Mubarak, adding that the GCC ministries also approved this decision.

The GCC Joint Program Production Institution is an official gulf regional institution based in Kuwait, established in 1976.

Source: Kuwait News Agency