Info min. inspects rehabilitation of Red Palace



Minister of Information and Culture Abdurahman Al-Mutairi made an inspection tour of the Red Palace and Museum in Al-Jahra City, some 32 kilometers to the west of Kuwait City, on Wednesday evening to check the refurbishment works of the historical site.

He was accompanied by Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar and a number of senior officials of the Council.

The Minister was apprised of the progress of the first two stages of the rehabilitation project, including the renovation of the roads, sidewalks, terraces, gardens and parking lots.

Built during the reign of Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Red Palace is one of the historical landmarks of Kuwait that materializes the country’s unique architecture and desert nature.

