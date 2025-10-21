

Tehran: Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has highlighted the significant potential for Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan to develop their bilateral relations across various fields.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Gharibabadi shared his insights on his X account following a meeting with Khalaf Khalafov, the special assistant of the President of Azerbaijan. The discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics, including cooperation in the Caspian Sea region, the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the South Caucasus, and collaboration within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).





Gharibabadi underscored the historical religious, cultural, and neighborly ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the commitment of high-ranking officials from both nations to deepen and expand these relations. He stressed the importance of leveraging their mutual potential to achieve shared interests and goals.





The deputy minister also noted that both countries are committed to resolving differences of opinion and misunderstandings through dialogue, aiming to eliminate any obstacles to the development of comprehensive relations. Earlier discussions between Khalafov and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi focused on the strategic significance of peace and stability throughout the region.





Khalafov characterized his meetings with Iranian officials as positive and constructive, with talks centering on the current state of bilateral relations and the prospects for enhancing friendly and neighborly ties. The discussions also touched upon the potential for future visits by the Iranian President to Azerbaijan.

