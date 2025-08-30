Iran and Hungary Mark Century of Diplomatic Relations with Commitment to Strengthen Ties

Tehran: On the 100th anniversary of Iran-Hungary diplomatic relations, Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi and Peter Szijjarto affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. In a telephone conversation, Szijjarto congratulated Iran and expressed Hungary’s dedication to expanding cooperation across various sectors.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s interest in fostering relationships based on mutual respect and the potential for further collaboration with Hungary. The top diplomat also highlighted the consequences of what he described as the illegal, unjustified, and irresponsible actions of three European countries that have threatened to reinstate cancelled UN Security Council resolutions as a means to pressure Iran.

Araghchi noted Iran’s right to respond to these pressures, stating that such actions have significantly distorted Europe’s credibility and position as a negotiating party. He further mentioned that these actions have created deep doubts about the re

al intentions of these countries.