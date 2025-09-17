Riyadh: Iran and Saudi Arabia are set to broaden their economic and security cooperation in a more structured framework, according to Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Speaking on the sidelines of his Tuesday visit to Riyadh, Larijani said, during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, both sides emphasized boosting bilateral ties.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Larijani highlighted that economic cooperation was a key topic of discussion, noting that the current level of economic relations between the two countries remains low, with certain obstacles needing removal. The talks also covered regional collaboration and measures to ensure stability in West Asia.

Larijani mentioned that defense cooperation was another topic on the agenda, with an agreement that such initiatives will be pursued through dedicated groups, aiming for a more organized form in the future.

When questioned about whether the recent Israeli attack against Qatar had altered the perspectives of Arab countries, Larijani explained that Saudi officials already had relatively clear views, which have now become much clearer. He emphasized that regional countries are increasingly recognizing the path Iran believed was necessary for establishing stability in the region.

Larijani arrived in Riyadh at noon on Tuesday and also met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud. Saudi Arabia marks his third regional destination since assuming office as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council on August 5 this year, following visits to Iraq and Lebanon.