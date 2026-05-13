Iran Calls for BRICS to Address Sanctions and Coercion

New delhi: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has emphasized the significance of the BRICS meeting in India as a platform for member states to collectively address issues of monopoly, sanctions, and coercion imposed by certain countries.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Gharibabadi, who is in New Delhi for the preparatory meetings of the BRICS foreign ministers' summit, expressed that Iran's participation in such alliances underscores its strategic intent to "strengthen multilateralism, expand cooperation, and participate in shaping a more just order in international relations." He conveyed optimism that the main ministerial session, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, will serve as a critical forum to discuss the future of cooperation within the Global South, reform international economic governance, develop independent trade, strengthen financial and banking ties, and reduce reliance on unilateral mechanisms.

Highlighting Iran's role within BRICS, Gharibabadi noted that the country's geopolitical, energy, transit, scientific, and human capacities position it to significantly contribute to the bloc's objectives of balanced development, economic security, regional connectivity, and amplifying the voice of independent nations. The diplomat also underscored the importance of opposing the unilateral coercive actions of the United States and advocating for the rights of nations, asserting that the future of the world depends on cooperation, justice, and true multilateralism.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, is slated to participate in the two-day BRICS summit on May 14-15, under India's chairmanship, with a focus on regional stability, multilateral cooperation, and economic resilience. During the summit, he is expected to engage in discussions and exchanges with his counterparts attending the meeting.