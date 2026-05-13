Iran, Azerbaijan FMs Discuss Diplomacy, Regional Developments

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest. During their phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged views on the latest developments related to diplomacy, regional issues, and bilateral ties.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the talk comes amid US escalations against Iran, a month after the two sides agreed to a ceasefire halting 40 days of US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.