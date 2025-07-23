Iran Condemns Israel for Actions in Gaza



Tehran: Iran strongly condemned Israel for murdering Palestinians in Gaza and depriving the coastal enclave’s residents of food, water, medicine, and other daily necessities. In a statement, the foreign ministry expressed deep concern over the exacerbation of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza as a result of the Israeli regime’s actions.





According to Nam News Network, the statement from Iran’s foreign ministry highlighted the severity of the situation in Gaza. It called on the international community and countries in the West Asia region to take immediate, effective, and decisive actions to stop what it described as genocide and to alleviate the suffering of the oppressed Palestinians.

