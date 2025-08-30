Islamabad: President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended condolences for the floods and the resulting loss of life and property to the government and people of Pakistan and offered Iran’s readiness to help victims of floods in Pakistan. Speaking in a phone call with Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Pezeshkian stressed the historical and brotherly ties between Iran and Pakistan.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian appreciated the hospitality and constructive talks with Pakistani officials during his recent visit to Islamabad. Meanwhile, Sharif thanked Pezeshkian for the message of condolence and solidarity from the Iranian people. He described Iran’s approach as indicating the depth of long-standing friendship between the two countries. He noted that Iran and Pakistan have always stood by each other in difficult times and will continue to do so.

The two sides agreed to have an in-person meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China to review the process of bilateral and multilateral interactions and agreements. The continuation of monsoon rains in Punjab, the most populous province of Pakistan, coupled with the release of a large volume of water from dams by India towards its neighbor due to overflow, has led to unprecedented floods in central Pakistan, which have so far resulted in severe financial and human losses.