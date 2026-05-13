Iran Rejects Kuwait’s Baseless Claim Regarding 4 Iranian Citizens

Spain: The Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected the baseless allegations raised by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior regarding Iran planning hostile actions against Kuwait. According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Kuwaiti government's inappropriate action in exploiting the case of four Iranian forces who were performing their duties within the framework of a routine maritime patrol mission and had entered Kuwait's territorial waters due to a navigation system malfunction. While recalling Iran's principled policy of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region, including Kuwait, the Foreign Ministry announced that it expects Kuwaiti authorities, while refraining from hasty comments and making baseless claims, to pursue the existing issues through official channels. It also emphasized the necessity of granting the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kuwait the fas test possible access to the detained Iranian nationals in accordance with international legal norms, as well as their immediate release.