Iran Outlines Principles for Sustainable Resolution to Crisis Created by US, Israel: Deputy FM

Tehran: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has outlined Tehran's key principles for negotiations, emphasizing that authentic peace cannot be achieved through threats or coercion.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Gharibabadi expressed that Iran's principles include the permanent cessation of war, compensation for damages, lifting of the siege, removal of illegal sanctions, and respect for Iran's rights. He asserted that these are the minimum requirements for any serious and sustainable arrangement that aligns with the United Nations Charter to resolve the crisis initiated by unlawful force.

Addressing the United States' role, Gharibabadi noted that peace cannot be built on humiliation, threats, and coercive tactics. He criticized the US for rejecting Iran's responses not aligned with US expectations, indicating that the primary issue is the imposition of political will through threats and pressure, rather than achieving peace.

Gharibabadi dismissed US claims of pursuing diplomacy, highlighting contradictions in the US approach, including maintaining sieges while speaking of ceasefires, intensifying sanctions while discussing diplomacy, and supporting regimes that cause regional instability. He emphasized that such actions are not genuine negotiations but rather a continuation of coercive policies under the guise of diplomacy.

The situation follows a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition, declared on April 7 after a 40-day conflict sparked by the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other officials. Subsequent talks in Islamabad on April 11 between Iranian and US representatives did not result in an agreement.